Aussie Bargain Roundup: Dragon Quest Treasures

Not content with releasing 23 other games this year on the Switch, Square Enix has two left releases left for December. The first is Dragon Quest Treasures, it’s a new spinoff game featuring siblings Erik and Mia, both of who first appeared in Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

With the vast world of Draconia to explore and tons of tantalizing treasure to find, Erik, Mia, and their cute companions will need some help. The team soon befriends and recruits a veritable variety of well-mannered monsters. By making use of these monsters’ magical visions of hidden treasure and their unique treasure-hunting abilities, our heroes will race over open fields, scale cliffs with a single bound, and glide over gaping chasms to locate loot in even the most fiendishly inaccessible spots!

Because it’s a more niche RPG, and it’s the end of the year discounts aren’t great for this one – but here’s what we’ve got so far.

Dragon Quest Treasures is out on December 9th 2022.

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.