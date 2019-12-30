614
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 30, 2019

It’s time for a new year, and maybe a new you? Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training arrives on the Switch this week and comes with a bonus stylus as well.

We’ve already reviewed the game in fact and thought it was quite good.

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch is out on January 3rd, 2020.

Brain Training

Amazon.com.au

  • Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $49 Link
    • Stylus included

Big W

  • TBC

EB Games

  • Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $54.95Link
    • Stylus included

eShop

  • Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $41.95 Link

Gamesmen

  • Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $49.95Link
    • Stylus included

JB Hi-Fi

  • Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $54 Link
    • Stylus included

Mighty Ape

  • Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $49 Link
    • Stylus included

OzGameShop

  • Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $46.99Link
    • Stylus included

Target

  • $TBC

