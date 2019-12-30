Aussie Bargain Roundup: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
It’s time for a new year, and maybe a new you? Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training arrives on the Switch this week and comes with a bonus stylus as well.
We’ve already reviewed the game in fact and thought it was quite good.
Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch is out on January 3rd, 2020.
Brain Training
Amazon.com.au
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $49 – Link
- Stylus included
Big W
- TBC
EB Games
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $54.95 – Link
- Stylus included
eShop
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $41.95 – Link
Gamesmen
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $49.95 – Link
- Stylus included
JB Hi-Fi
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $54 – Link
- Stylus included
Mighty Ape
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $49 – Link
- Stylus included
OzGameShop
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $46.99 – Link
- Stylus included
Target
- $TBC
