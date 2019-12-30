Aussie Bargain Roundup: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch

It’s time for a new year, and maybe a new you? Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training arrives on the Switch this week and comes with a bonus stylus as well.

We’ve already reviewed the game in fact and thought it was quite good.

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch is out on January 3rd, 2020.

Brain Training

Amazon.com.au

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $49 – Link Stylus included

– Link

Big W

TBC

EB Games

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $54.95 – Link Stylus included

– Link

eShop

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $41.95 – Link

Gamesmen

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $49.95 – Link Stylus included

– Link

JB Hi-Fi

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $54 – Link Stylus included

– Link

Mighty Ape

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $49 – Link Stylus included

– Link

OzGameShop

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – $46.99 – Link Stylus included

– Link

Target

$TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.