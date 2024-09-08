Aussie Bargain Roundup: Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
Disney Epic Mickey was a love letter to Mickey from Warren Spector and Junction Point when it was first released on the Wii in 2010. However, being a 2010 Wii game, it had its share of issues. THQ Nordic seems to be aiming to fix some of those flaws with Rebrushed, an updated and refined version of the game due out this month.
The game is being sold here in Australia in its standard edition, but most retailers offer special costumes as preorder bonuses. The super expensive Collector’s Edition has long been sold out and was only available through the European THQ Nordic store.
Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed is out on Tuesday, September 24th, 2024.
Amazon.com.au
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – $89 – Link
Big W
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – $89 – Link
EB Games
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – $99.95 – Link
- Get it for $39 when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games
- Epic Mickey Rebrushed Costume Pack DLC included
eShop
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – $99.95 – Link
- Demo Available
- Costume Pack included
The Gamesmen
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – $89.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – $89 – Link
- Epic Mickey Rebrushed Costume Pack DLC included
MightyApe
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – $79 – Link
- Epic Mickey Rebrushed Costume Pack DLC included
Target
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.