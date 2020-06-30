58
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise

by Daniel VuckovicJune 30, 2020

One of the most loved cult classics gets a sequel this July and it’s only coming to the Nintendo Switch. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will be technically both a prequel and a sequel to the original game. Set both in the current day and in the past as FBI Special Agent York works to solve another murder mystery.

Deadly Premonition 2 is arriving with a lower standard price than most games, and we’ve found some even cheaper prices.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is out on July 10th, look for our review soon.

Amazon.com.au

  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – $59.00 – Link

EB Games

  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – $69.95 – Link

eShop

  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – $69.95 – Link

Gamesmen 

  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – $64.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise- $59.00 – Link

MightyApe

  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise- $69.00 – Link

OzGameShop

  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – $65.99 – Link
