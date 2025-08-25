Aussie Bargain Roundup: Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion
Limited Edition gone, but least it's on the card.
Well, this one sort of slipped by us, and now all the Limited Editions are sold out. Not only that, but some of the base game is gone too. There’s still time to get into Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion for a little cheaper, though. We’re not sure how the price crept up to $129.95, but here we are. The good news is that the entire game is on the Game Card.
If the Limited Edition does pop back up, it’ll probably be from cancelled preorders, so keep an eye out. Keen to see how the game is shaping up? Try out the demo before splashing the cash.
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion is out on September 5th, 2025.
Amazon.com.au
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – TBC – Link Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – Limited Edition – TBC – Link
Big W
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion– $109 – Link
EB Games
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $129.95 – Link
eShop
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $104.95 – Link
- Demo available
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Digital Deluxe Edition – $149.95 – Link
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Super Digital Deluxe Edition – $169.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $114.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $124 – Link
MightyApe
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $199 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.