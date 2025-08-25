Aussie Bargain Roundup: Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion

Well, this one sort of slipped by us, and now all the Limited Editions are sold out. Not only that, but some of the base game is gone too. There’s still time to get into Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion for a little cheaper, though. We’re not sure how the price crept up to $129.95, but here we are. The good news is that the entire game is on the Game Card.

If the Limited Edition does pop back up, it’ll probably be from cancelled preorders, so keep an eye out. Keen to see how the game is shaping up? Try out the demo before splashing the cash.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion is out on September 5th, 2025.

For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work. Support on Patreon Buy Merch Learn More

Amazon.com.au

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – TBC – Link

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – Limited Edition – TBC – Link

Big W

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion– $109 – Link

EB Games

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $129.95 – Link

eShop

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $104.95 – Link Demo available

– Link Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Digital Deluxe Edition – $149.95 – Link

– Link Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Super Digital Deluxe Edition – $169.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $114.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $124 – Link

MightyApe

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $199 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.