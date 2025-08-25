Bargains

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion

Limited Edition gone, but least it's on the card.

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 25, 2025

Well, this one sort of slipped by us, and now all the Limited Editions are sold out. Not only that, but some of the base game is gone too. There’s still time to get into Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion for a little cheaper, though. We’re not sure how the price crept up to $129.95, but here we are. The good news is that the entire game is on the Game Card.

If the Limited Edition does pop back up, it’ll probably be from cancelled preorders, so keep an eye out. Keen to see how the game is shaping up? Try out the demo before splashing the cash.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion is out on September 5th, 2025.

Vooks Logo
For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work.
Support on Patreon Buy Merch Learn More

Amazon.com.au

  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – TBC – Link
  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – Limited Edition – TBC – Link

Big W 

  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion– $109 – Link

EB Games

  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $129.95 – Link

eShop 

  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $104.95 – Link
    • Demo available
  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Digital Deluxe Edition – $149.95 – Link
  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Super Digital Deluxe Edition – $169.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $114.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $124 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – $199 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Daemon X Machina
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment