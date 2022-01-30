816
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Chocobo GP

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 30, 2022

Not content with just releasing one game in March, Square Enix has decided to go all in and release two games in March. They also couldn’t be any more different from each other.

Get racing as Chocobo and various other racers from other Square Enix games. Each character has their own abilities and stats.

Here’s what we’ve got so far. Chocobo GP is out on March 10th, 2022.

Amazon.com.au

  • Chocobo GP – $59 – Link

Big W 

  • Chocobo GP – $59 – Link

Critical Hit

  • Chocobo GP – TBC

EB Games

  • Chocobo GP – $69.95 – Link

eShop

  • Chocobo GP – TBC

Gamesmen

  • Chocobo GP – $69.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Chocobo GP – $69 – Link

OzGameShop 

  • Chocobo GP – $67.01 – Link

Target 

  • Chocobo GP – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

