Aussie Bargain Roundup: Chocobo GP
Not content with just releasing one game in March, Square Enix has decided to go all in and release two games in March. They also couldn’t be any more different from each other.
Get racing as Chocobo and various other racers from other Square Enix games. Each character has their own abilities and stats.
Here’s what we’ve got so far. Chocobo GP is out on March 10th, 2022.
Amazon.com.au
- Chocobo GP – $59 – Link
Big W
- Chocobo GP – $59 – Link
Critical Hit
- Chocobo GP – TBC
EB Games
- Chocobo GP – $69.95 – Link
eShop
- Chocobo GP – TBC
Gamesmen
- Chocobo GP – $69.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Chocobo GP – $69 – Link
OzGameShop
- Chocobo GP – $67.01 – Link
Target
- Chocobo GP – $69 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
