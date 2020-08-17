45
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 17, 2020

Been a while since we’ve had a bargain roundup, and to get started we’re welcoming Captain Tsubasa to the Switch.

Being a Bandai Namco game on the Switch you’re looking at a $90 RRP so let’s see if we can save you something. Being a smaller niche game there’s not many options but we’ve found some good deals.

OzGameShop has the cheapest price, which Amazon is matching (of course) however the eShop version is cheaper than the rest. Up to you if you want to pay that physical tax.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is out Friday, 28th of August.

Amazon.com.au

  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $79.39 – Link

EB Games

  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $89.95 – Link

eShop

  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $79.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $89.95 – Link

MightyApe

  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $69.00 – Link

OzGameShop

  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $79.39 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

