Aussie Bargain Roundup: Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
Been a while since we’ve had a bargain roundup, and to get started we’re welcoming Captain Tsubasa to the Switch.
Being a Bandai Namco game on the Switch you’re looking at a $90 RRP so let’s see if we can save you something. Being a smaller niche game there’s not many options but we’ve found some good deals.
OzGameShop has the cheapest price, which Amazon is matching (of course) however the eShop version is cheaper than the rest. Up to you if you want to pay that physical tax.
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is out Friday, 28th of August.
Amazon.com.au
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $79.39 – Link
EB Games
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $89.95 – Link
eShop
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $79.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $89.95 – Link
MightyApe
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $69.00 – Link
OzGameShop
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $79.39 – Link
