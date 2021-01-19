Aussie Bargain Roundup: Bravely Default II
Bravely Default II has been quietly approaching, with a less than stellar first demo the game went back to the developers with a lot to work on. The second demo which is available now seems to be fairing a lot better. Hopefully by the time we get this one at the end of February all is well.
We’re a bit early for this one which means a lot of stores don’t have prices yet, and there’s no special editions or preorder bonuses yet either. We’ll let you know if that changes.
Bravely Default II is out on February 26, 2021.
Amazon.com.au
- Bravely Default II – $68 – Link
Big W
- Bravely Default II – TBC
EB Games
- Bravely Default II – $79.95 – Link
eShop
- Bravely Default II – $79.95 – Link
- 400 Gold Coins
- Or $67.50 as part of the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher Program
- Demo Available
Gamesmen
- Bravely Default II – $68.00 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Bravely Default II – $78.00 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Bravely Default II – $79 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Bravely Default II – $69 – Link
Target
- Bravely Default II – TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
