0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Bravely Default II

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 19, 2021

Bravely Default II has been quietly approaching, with a less than stellar first demo the game went back to the developers with a lot to work on. The second demo which is available now seems to be fairing a lot better. Hopefully by the time we get this one at the end of February all is well.

We’re a bit early for this one which means a lot of stores don’t have prices yet, and there’s no special editions or preorder bonuses yet either. We’ll let you know if that changes.

Bravely Default II is out on February 26, 2021. 

Amazon.com.au

  • Bravely Default II – $68 – Link

Big W

  • Bravely Default II – TBC

EB Games

  • Bravely Default II – $79.95 – Link

eShop

  • Bravely Default II – $79.95 – Link

Gamesmen 

  • Bravely Default II – $68.00 – Link

Harvey Norman 

  • Bravely Default II – $78.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Bravely Default II – $79 – Link

Mighty Ape

  • Bravely Default II – $69 – Link

Target

  • Bravely Default II – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response