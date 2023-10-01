Aussie Bargain Roundup: Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Switch
The third instalment in the Borderlands series arrives on the Switch this week, complete with all the DLC ever released for it.
This release might be packed with content and have all the online and local co-op you’d hope for, but you’ll be paying a bit. Starting at the RRP of $89.95 is never a good sign. At launch, there are not many compelling discounts, so you’d want to love Borderlands to drop a lot on this. The other sign that isn’t great is there’s been no footage of the game released, we don’t even have a new trailer for it.
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is out on October 6th.
Amazon.com.au
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – $84 – Link
EB Games
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – $89.95– Link
eShop
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – $89.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – $89.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – $84 – Link
MightyApe
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – $79 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.