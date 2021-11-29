544
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 29, 2021

Well, the last release from Nintendo this year ends with a whimper of a bargain guide. With it being a cheaper release already, there isn’t much movement in pricing.

If you’re buying digitally, you’ll save the most as you’ll get $5 back in Gold Coins to use on the next purchase. If you’re quick or have already stocked up on discount eShop cards, you’ll be able to whittle that down even more. Everything physical is pretty much the same.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is out on December 3rd. Rest in Peace Advance Wars release date.

Amazon.com.au

  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – $49 – Link

Big W

  • TBC

Catch

  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – $49Link

EB Games

  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – $49.95 – Link

eShop

  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – $49.95Link
    • Demo Available
    • You will get double Gold Coins back until 12/12 ($5)

Gamesmen

  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – $47.95Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – $49 – Link

MightyApe

  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – $49Link

OzGameShop

  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – $42.16Link

Target

  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – $49Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

