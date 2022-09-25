129
0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Bayonetta 3 

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 26, 2022

We didn’t hear about this one for so long, then just a couple of months ago a release date was announced – now we’re here! Bayonetta is just a month away.

Unfortunately if you were after a collector’s edition it’s been and long gone months ago. Luckily though we’ve got a fair amount of physical discounts and there’s eShop credit on sale as well.

Bayonetta 3 is out on October 28th

Amazon.com.au

  • Bayonetta 3 – $69.00 – Link

Big W

  • Bayonetta 3 – $69.00Link

DX Collectables 

  • Bayonetta 3 – $69.00 – Link

EB Games

  • Bayonetta 3 – $79.95 – Link
  • Bayonetta – $49.95 Link
    • Out September 30th

eShop

  • Bayonetta 3 – $79.95 – Link
    • Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45, don’t forget there is 10% off eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi now and 15% at Coles from September 28th.

The Gamesmen

  • Bayonetta 3 – $68.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Bayonetta 3 – $69 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Bayonetta 3 – $67 – Link

My Nintendo Store

  • Bayonetta 3: Trinity Masquerade Edition – $144.95Sold Out

Target

Bayonetta 3 – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, Bayonetta 3
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment