Aussie Bargain Roundup: Bayonetta 3
We didn’t hear about this one for so long, then just a couple of months ago a release date was announced – now we’re here! Bayonetta is just a month away.
Unfortunately if you were after a collector’s edition it’s been and long gone months ago. Luckily though we’ve got a fair amount of physical discounts and there’s eShop credit on sale as well.
Bayonetta 3 is out on October 28th
Amazon.com.au
- Bayonetta 3 – $69.00 – Link
Big W
- Bayonetta 3 – $69.00 – Link
DX Collectables
- Bayonetta 3 – $69.00 – Link
EB Games
eShop
- Bayonetta 3 – $79.95 – Link
- Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45, don’t forget there is 10% off eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi now and 15% at Coles from September 28th.
The Gamesmen
- Bayonetta 3 – $68.00 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Bayonetta 3 – $69 – Link
MightyApe
- Bayonetta 3 – $67 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Bayonetta 3: Trinity Masquerade Edition – $144.95 – Sold Out
Target
Bayonetta 3 – TBC
