Aussie Bargain Roundup: Batman Arkham Trilogy

As if October wasn’t busy enough, how about three more games to throw onto the pile. Arkham Trilogy contains Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight and all the associated DLC that goes with them.

However, only the first game is include on the game card – you’ll have to download the other two, which is kinda lame. You also can’t digitally buy all them separately, so say you were on the few who bought Batman: Arkham City Armored Edition on the Wii U, you can’t just compete the collection here.

Batman Arkham Trilogy is out on October 13th and has retail price of $89.95. We’ve found a few just a bit cheaper than that.

