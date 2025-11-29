Bargains

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Switch 2

Ubisoft's back with its second Switch 2 release.

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 29, 2025

Ubisoft is back with its second Switch 2 release, this time with Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It’s the most recent entry in the series, released earlier this year, so we’re not too far behind at least.

This release includes all of the game’s DLC, although that content will not arrive until early next year, but that is not too far away. Ubisoft has also detailed the port, including all of the tech specs it will run at.

So far, $74 seems to be the cheapest price across a number of stores.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is out on December 2nd, 2025.

Amazon.com.au

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows – $74 – Link

Big W 

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows – $79 – Link

EB Games

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows – $89.95 – Link

eShop 

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows – $89.95Link

The Gamesmen

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows – $84.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows – $74 – Link

Target

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows – $69Link

