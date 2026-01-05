Aussie Bargain Roundup: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
New to Animal Crossing, or upgrading? We got you covered.
This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
New year, new bargain guides, and the first one is Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. As we saw last year, Nintendo Switch 2 Editions offer some tricks and traps when it comes to getting the cheapest price, especially at launch. Usually, the absolute worst and most expensive way to get into a Switch 2 Edition is to just buy the new retail release. With the upgrade only being $8AUD, if you haven’t bought the game already, it might be worth tracking down the original Switch game, and just buying the upgrade. Although given that 48 million people already own the original, they might be in the minority.
This Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons also throws up a complication. On the same day the Switch 2 Edition launches, version 3.0.0 of the game is also released. That free update is coming to the original Nintendo Switch as well and adds a whole load of new content and features. The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, however, only updates the resolution (30fps remains), allows for mouse controls, more players online, and adds an in-game megaphone. It will likely load faster too, but you might be able to live with just the free update.
We’ll leave the merits of the upgrade to our review later this month, but for now, here’s where to snag Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for the cheapest price.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and version 3.0.0 are out on January 15th.
Digital
Nintendo has priced the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of New Horizons at the same price as the original Switch game plus the $8 upgrade fee, which makes sense. Sadly, there are no eShop cards on sale at the time of writing, so you’ll just have to fork out the full eight dollars for the upgrade digitally.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $87.95
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack – $8.00
Physical
Amazon
Big W
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $79
- or
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch, $69) + Digital Upgrade ($8) – $77
EB Games
Gamesmen
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $79.95
- or
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch, $69.95) + Digital Upgrade ($8) – $77.95
Harvey Norman
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $83
JB Hi-Fi
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $84
- or
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch, $69) + Digital Upgrade ($8) – $77
My Nintendo Store
Target
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – TBC
- or
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch, $69) + Digital Upgrade ($8) – $77