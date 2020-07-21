Atelier Ryza 2 announced for a 2020 release on Switch

Last night’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase was a little light on announcements, but its Japanese counterpart actually brought a few more games than the one we got. One of those games is Atelier Ryza 2.

Koei Tecmo Europe and GUST Studios have revealed that Atelier Ryze 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy will be launching on the Switch (as well as PS4 and PC) sometime this Summer in the US, meaning Winter for us folks south of the equator. The game is a direct sequel to the smash hit JRPG Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, which released on the Switch last September in Japan, and November in the West.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy is a direct sequel to the best-selling Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, a worldwide smash hit that has already shipped over 420,000 copies to date. In this latest entry in the Atelier series, Ryza makes her triumphant return as the protagonist, making franchise history as the first character to take on the hero role in two successive titles. Koei Tecmo press release

Little information about the game has been revealed so far, but a teaser site has been launched, with the full site said to be launching on the 29th of July — next Wednesday, for those not keeping track.

You can watch the game’s Japanese trailer below, and its English trailer will be available from the 29th.