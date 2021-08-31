Atari classic Centipede gets Recharged this September

The classic Atari game Centipede is getting a modern plash of neon and glam. Centipede: Recharged takes the original game and gives it new vibrant graphics, a 16:9 field of play and a new original soundtrack.

There are course leaderboards in the classic arcade mode, and there are also 30 new challenges to complete. For those playing at home, local co-op also features.

The game is out on September 29th on the Switch eShop. It’s also coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Epic Games Store for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Atari VCS. Phew.