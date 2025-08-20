Switch

Atari announce Bubsy 4D for both Switch, Switch 2

“Atari, I didn’t even know they were still around”

August 20, 2025

The return of Bubsy was foretold in the ancient texts, and now we’re getting Bubsy 4D, which is set to launch on both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in the future.

Bubsy 4D is being developed by Fabraz, the team behind Demon Turf and Slime-san.

Join Bubsy on a new, intergalactic, platforming adventure! Yeah, we couldn’t believe it either. The world’s most infamous, wise-cracking bobcat has returned to 3D with new challenges, new moves, and even more purrsonality—in space! Run, jump, glide, and roll across alien planets, battle robotic sheep, and collect tons and tons of yarn. What could possibly go wrong?

Bubsy’s longstanding enemies, the fleece-obsessed Woolies, have stolen all of the Earth’s sheep. Oh well, that ain’t Bubsy’s problem. Until the sheep overthrow their captors and return as deadly BaaBots, empowered by Woolie technology, determined to steal Bubsy’s most prized possession, The Golden Fleece.

Alongside the Switch consoles, Bubsy 4D will also be arriving on everything else, including PC.

