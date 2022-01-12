Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection coming to Switch in February

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will finally coming to the Nintendo Switch, and it’s just over a month away with a release date planned of February 17th.

The Ezio Collection contains Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations. There’s also Lineage and Embers, two short movies containing Ezio.

The collection features all of the DLC ever released for these games, and the Switch port gets HD rumble, a touch screen interface and an optimized HUD.

The game’s physical release comes with just Assassin’s Creed II on the cart, and the other two will have to be downloaded. You’ll need a MicroSD card as it’s 35GB at the end of the day.