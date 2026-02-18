Assassin’s Creed Shadows Switch 2 update adds visual fixes, parkour tweaks

The Switch 2 patch fest continues today, with Ubisoft pushing out a fresh version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It’s a hefty patch, but it includes a few specific Switch 2 additions. The best-looking one, at least, is finally adding reflections to bodies of water in the game.

So many Switch 2 ports have launched with the graphics turned down too much, but we’re glad to see developers continuing to push updates as they figure things out.

There are other changes to the game overall, including tweaks to parkour, adjustments to how critical hits are displayed, and more. The Claws of Awaji expansion will also be coming to the Switch 2 on March 10th the company has announced.

For the full patch notes, including an in-depth explanation to all the changes check out the Ubisoft blog.