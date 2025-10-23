Assassin’s Creed Shadows sneaks onto Switch 2 this December

Ubisoft have confirmed perhaps the worst secret in gaming, that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The only not confirmed news before today was when it was coming, the game will release on December 2nd.

Players will get the full game, along with all the content updates since the game first released, which includes the new updated parkour system, so players can get around how they want. The only thing that the game won’t include, meaning you have to pay extra for, is the Claws of Awaji expansion, which will arrive sometime in 2026.

The Switch 2 release of the game will include touch screen support, so if you are playing in handheld you can navigate all menus and the world map, with just a touch of your fingers. It will also have cross-progression support via Ubisoft Connect, meaning if you have been playing the game on another device, you can continue your adventure here, without having to start over.

Finally, for those curious the game will get a retail release, but it will be on a Game-Key card.