Asphalt Legends gets Nintendo Switch 2 update

It's free, because the game is free too.

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 18, 2026

Everyone is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition this week, and free-to-play racer Asphalt Legends is one of those games.

The game will now run at 1440p while docked and 1080p in handheld. It’ll also run at a stable 60fps in both modes, and look a little better while doing it. I pretty much get to write that about three times a week at the moment, which isn’t exactly a bad thing.

Gameloft is also working on a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley, so we’ll hopefully be writing about that one again very soon.

