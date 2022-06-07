Apple’s iOS devices will soon support Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controllers
Apple announced its latest version of iOS and iPadOS, which powers both the iPhone and iPad, it’s not due out until later this year, but developer betas went out today. Unannounced but Apple themselves but found by a developer is native support for both the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and the Pro Controller. Previously Xbox and PlayStation controllers had native support added in iOS 15.
iOS can even support the Joy-Con as a pair or two controllers separately.
!!! iOS 16 natively supports Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers!!— Riles 🤷♂️ (@rileytestut) June 6, 2022
Can confirm they work perfectly with Delta 😍 pic.twitter.com/p8u1sdjvTt
iOS and iPadOS 16 will be released later this year, but public betas will go out in July.
