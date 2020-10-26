Apex Legends will now arrive in 2021 on Switch

It’s time that time of the year, the time of the year where all the games that you thought could have snuck in for release. Well they get delayed.

Apex Legends is one such game, it’ll now be released in 2021.

Chad Grenier, Game Director on Apex Legends said this on the game’s blog;

For those who game on the Nintendo Switch, we’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time. This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out. Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year. And of course, when Apex Legends does launch on Switch, it’ll come with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game. We can’t wait to get Apex Legends into your hands (or your TV-connected dock) on Switch.

We’ll let you know once there is a new release date.