Apex Legends now available Switch 2 with massive 78.5gb download

Respawn’s battle royale hero shooter Apex Legends has now launched on the Nintendo Switch 2, and it also holds the honour of being the largest Nintendo Switch 2 game to date, with a massive 78.5 GB download. The next smallest game is WWE 2K25 weighing in at 74.7GB.

There’s no update path if you already have the game installed — you’ll need to download the entire new version. In fact, the older Nintendo Switch version is no longer compatible with the Switch 2, and when the game boots, it even shows a warning saying it no longer works.

According to the patch notes for the game, the Switch 2 version runs at “up to 60FPS” in both handheld and docked modes, in docked the resolution is 1920x1080p and in handheld mode its 1792×1008. How very specific.

If you log into the game on either the Nintendo Switch 2 or the original Nintendo Switch before September 16, you’ll also receive a “P.A.T.H.” skin for Pathfinder.