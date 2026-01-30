Apex Legends is winding down Nintendo Switch support this August

Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment have announced that the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends, will be shutting down this August 4 and the game will no longer be playable from then on the platform. Nintendo Switch 2 is NOT impacted by this change, just the original Switch console.

Season 29 will be the final season that comes to the Nintendo Switch version of the game, with all that it entails, but when Season 30 launches on August 4, Nintendo Switch will not get that content.

Sadly, the game is going to become unplayable on the platform at that time, so you won’t even be able to run around on your own, I mean not that you can now. Not even the firing range will remain open past that date. Here are all the important points you need to know:

Starting August 4, 2026 (Season 30), Apex Legends will no longer be playable on the Nintendo Switch system.

Until August 4, 2026, players can continue to jump into the action, earn rewards, and enjoy matches per usual.

Beginning August 4, 2026, in-game premium currency will no longer be available for purchase on Nintendo Switch, though any existing balances can still be used before August 4, 2026. Players can use any existing balances from Nintendo Switch on Nintendo Switch 2.

All players progress, purchases, and earnings are tied to their individual EA accounts. Everything that has been earned or purchased, including Apex Coins and cosmetics, will carry over to Nintendo Switch 2, even if you purchase Nintendo Switch 2 after August 4, 2026. Please note that in some regions, local laws require you to use digital currency within 180 days of purchase.

All the above only applies to Nintendo Switch and not Nintendo Switch 2.

This is not too surprising given how much lower the spec of the Switch is compared to the other platforms, not even the mobile game left its soft launch period before it was cancelled. But for those who do play the game, this is likely to be quite a sad day.

If you want to add the game to your library, just for nostalgia or such, you can grab it here.