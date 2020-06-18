Apex Legends is coming to the Switch later this year
EA’s take on the Battle Royale genre is coming to the Nintendo Switch and it’s coming to the eShop later this year.
The game will also be coming to Steam, and at the same time as the Switch and Steam launch will be gaining cross-play across all platforms.
Conquer with character in Apex Legends, a free-to-play Battle Royale shooter where legendary characters with powerful abilities team up to battle for fame & fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Master an ever-growing roster of diverse Legends, deep tactical squad play and bold new innovations that level up the Battle Royale experience—all within a rugged world where anything goes. Welcome to the next evolution of Battle Royale.
