Apex Legends drops onto Switch on March 10th

Announced in the middle of last year, and then delayed in October, Apex Legends was given an ominous “2021” release date. The good news is it’s not that far into 2021 we’ll have to wait for it.

Apex Legends will be released on the Nintendo Switch on March 10th (AEDT) a month after the games 8th season is set to launch. Switch players will get double XP from March 9th to 23rd and get the first 30 levels of the Season 8 Battle Pass in order to catch up with other players. The game has crossplay with other platforms. Panic Button is handling the port of this one.

The new character introduced into this season is called Fuse, and he’s an Aussie as well. Apex Legends is EA’s take on the Battle Royale genre developed by Respawn Entertainment who you may know from Titanfall and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game is free to play.