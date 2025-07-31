Apex Legends drops onto Switch 2 next week

Advertisement

The amount of messages I got when this one popped up was a lot. Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, and we won’t have to wait long — it’s out next week on August 5th, alongside the latest season of the game.

The original Switch version, despite being popular in Japan, is infamous for being, well, quite terrible. Like that scene in Shallow Hal where he rubs Vaseline in his eyes — it looks like that, and hurts just as much.

This new release is the complete game, now with increased resolution and performance — or so you’d hope. No word yet on whether it supports mouse mode, but it should include cross-progression and cross-play like the original Switch version.