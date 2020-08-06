Animal Crossing’s latest patch fixes Star Trees and other small fixes
A small patch for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has gone up this morning fixing a number of small things. The biggest item on the list is the fix for ‘Star Trees’. This exploit allowed people to put items other than fruit onto trees. Players this week had found out their islands with these special trees had been banned from the game’s Dream feature.
Here’s the rest of the changes in 1.4.1;
The following issues that occurred in Ver. 1.4.1 have been fixed:
– Fixed an issue where trees could mature and contain things other than the normal fruit, etc.
– Fixed an issue where shining soil disappears after returning to your own island after a dream and buried Bells appear in that location instead.
– Fixed an issue where the player swings their shovel through the air when attempting to hit a rock placed at a certain location.
