Animal Crossing x Godiva chocolate collection now available in Australia

Update 11/2: The Godiva meets Animal Crossing is now on sale, they will only be on sale until the 15th unless sold out first. Last night we went to the launch of the collaboration, Isabelle was there too.

Original Story: It’s Valentine’s Day soon, so why not treat your significant other, or just yourself, to these very fancy Animal Crossing x Godiva chocolates. The Tea Party-themed range comes in a set of limited-edition tins.

These are set to go on sale as a “strictly limited Valentine’s drop” from February 11th until the 15th only, if they make it that far and don’t sell out. Until now, this collection has only been available in Japan and Korea.

The collection includes four keepsake tins and gift formats, so even after the chocolate is gone you’ll have something to keep. There are four tins in the local lineup as seen below.

Godiva meets Animal Crossing Pink or Blue Assortment (6 pieces) – $29.90

Godiva meets Animal Crossing Assortment (9 pieces) – $49.90

Godiva meets Animal Crossing Gift Tin (6 pieces) – $21.90

Godiva stores will also be offering a limited-time menu, where drinks and desserts will be served with an Animal Crossing character sleeve.

The collection will be available nationwide in Godiva stores, as well as online via their website for Australian and New Zealand shipping. This one’s likely to sell out.

Hey um, Godiva, we can review Chocolate too.