Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete now available
With the original game now offline, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is now available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Pocket Camp Complete is a fully-featured version of the game, containing seven years of content with all microtransactions removed. All your data can be transferred over as long as it was saved with a Nintendo Account. You have until June 2, 2025, to complete this transfer. Alternatively, you can choose to start fresh if you prefer.
This new version introduces the ability to import custom designs. You can create a design in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch and then enter the custom design ID in Pocket Camp Complete to bring it over. Custom designs can be applied to in-game clothing, umbrellas, paths, flooring, and more.
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is available at an introductory price of $9.99 AUD or $12.00 NZD. This introductory pricing ends on January 31, 2025, at 5:00 PM AEDT, after which the price will increase to $19.99 AUD / $24.99 NZD.
Are you ready to pitch a tent once again? Let us know in the comments!