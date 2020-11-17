Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Winter Update including Save Data Transfers is out this week
Nintendo has published a new trailer detailing all the games coming in the “Winter” update which will be released this week. Never fear all of us in the southern hemisphere will get the events too.
There’s a whole bunch of updates on both Turkey (November 26th) and Toy Day (December 24th) and what they’ll look like. There’s also new reactions including some poses and your house storage can now store 2400 items.
Save Data Transfers are coming with the update on November 19th. We’ll have more details on how that’ll work as soon as it’s made available.
Nintendo says the next update is now due in late January.
Will you be transferring your save to another console now that you finally can? Let us know in the comments.
