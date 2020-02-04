Animal Crossing: New Horizons will support amiibo
With the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons fast approaching, there’s still so much we don’t know about it. Today though we have learned that the game will be 6.2GB in size and that the game will support amiibo.
Just exactly what that entails – we have no idea. That kind of seems to be the running theme with this game though. Hopefully, an all-out information explosion isn’t far away.
Source: Reddit
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response