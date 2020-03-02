355
Animal Crossing New Horizons will be playable at Supanova Melbourne & Anime Festival Sydney this weekend

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 3, 2020

Supanova Melbourne and Anime Festival Sydney are both on this weekend and if you’re going to either you’ll have the chance to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons early!

Nintendo says you’ll be able to get hands-on at both events, there will also be an ‘exclusive gift’ at each of the events. No word as to what the gift is but we’re hoping it’s the sweet Isabelle pin PAX East attendees got. 🤞

Anyone going to Supanova or Anime Festival this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

