Animal Crossing New Horizons will be playable at Supanova Melbourne & Anime Festival Sydney this weekend

Supanova Melbourne and Anime Festival Sydney are both on this weekend and if you’re going to either you’ll have the chance to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons early!

Immerse yourself in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons this weekend at: Supanova Comic Con & Gaming in Melbourne: 7-8 March 📅

Anime Festival in Sydney: 7-8 March 📅 Supanova Melbourne:https://t.co/McgQnANrLI

Anime Festival Sydney: https://t.co/hxakNvSEYK pic.twitter.com/hBvTn89w6V — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) March 2, 2020

Nintendo says you’ll be able to get hands-on at both events, there will also be an ‘exclusive gift’ at each of the events. No word as to what the gift is but we’re hoping it’s the sweet Isabelle pin PAX East attendees got. 🤞

We’ll also reveal an exclusive gift at these events, so stay tuned for more details on how to claim it…🔓 — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) March 2, 2020

Anyone going to Supanova or Anime Festival this weekend? Let us know in the comments!