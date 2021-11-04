Animal Crossing New Horizons version 2.0 out now ahead of Happy Home Paradise expansion

The last free update to Animal Crossing New Horizons, version 2.0.0 has gone live ahead of tomorrow’s release of the Happy Home Paradise Expansion.

Detailed in a Nintendo Direct a couple of weeks ago, version 2.0.0 is adding massive amount of new content and quality of life updates to the game. To get it, simply update your Animal Crossing: New Horizons game.

Hopefully we’ll get a full change log officially from Nintendo soon, but here’s what they revealed a couple of weeks ago.

Here’s everything coming to the game.

Brewster will open the Roost: Something new is coming to a corner of the museum … The Roost, a café to take a relaxing break in and enjoy some hand-selected coffee, will be opened by the quiet proprietor Brewster after players fulfil a certain favour for museum director Blathers. You may run into some island residents here, too. If you use the amiibo phone inside the café, you can invite other characters to join you by using compatible amiibo cards. If you’d like, you can even invite friends to your island and bring them to the Roost to enjoy relaxing cups of coffee together.

Take a boat tour with Kapp’n: Kapp’n hangs out at the pier and will take you to one of the remote islands on his boat. The sea shanties he serenades you with along the way is also part of the fun! You may arrive at islands with mysterious flora that’s never been seen before, or islands with different seasons and time of day. What kind of mysteries await?

Unearth gyroids: So far, fossils could be dug up from the ground. And now you can also find gyroids. Each gyroid plays unique sounds. You can also customise them to match their surroundings when you place them.

Shop at the open market on Harv’s Island: Harv’s Island is undergoing a renewal. With a little help from his friend Harriet, Harvey is inviting some shops to the island for an open market. Contribute Bells to the cause to help make it happen! Familiar visitors on your island like Redd, Saharah and Kicks will have shops here now, and Reese & Cyrus’s shop will offer furniture customisation that can’t be done through DIY workbenches. At Katrina’s shop, she’ll look at your fortune of the day. Harriet can even teach you some different hair styles!

Get cooking: Cooking will be added to DIY Recipes. After growing vegetables on the island like tomatoes, wheat, sugarcane, potatoes and carrots, you can combine your harvest or other ingredients and fill up your dining table with delicious looking dishes. Bon appetit!

Further support to your island life: Nook, Inc. will offer further support for players living the island life. From group stretching at the plaza and bigger home storage, to the Resident Representative being able to establish ordinances like reducing the rate at which weeds grow or make all residents get up early in the morning, there are more options to help players enjoy and adjust their island to fit their lifestyle.

There was also a tonne of quality of life updates announced for the game, here’s the ones that stood out.

Ordinances return, and you can make your islanders wake up earlier or stay up later, depending on how you play.

More options to change the external appearance of your house, max storage has also increased

New items redeemable for Nook Miles

Pro Decorating Licence lets you add lights and decor to your ceiling

Accent walls allow you to apply a colour to one side of a room

Pillars, partition walls and variable height counters let your break up a room

You can now slide around narrow spaces

An updated camera app can let you take photos in first person, and then you can whip out a tripod for selfies

Patterns that were only able to be used on items can now be used on clothing and as wallpaper

Eleven new hairstyles and Reactions were added to the game

Nook Phone gets a new app with tips for new players

You can place storage sheds anywhere on the island to help you access your home storage

You can place ABD terminals (ATMs) anywhere to deposit and withdraw bells.

Twelve more tunes were added for K.K Slider. A new music box item has been added as well

You can now be invited to islanders houses, or they may stop by your house

A new item has been added to let you place permanent ladders around your island

Phew! Oh and one more – Froggy Chair is back!