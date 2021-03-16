Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ next update adds Sanrio characters & custom design updates & more

The next Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s update adds a bunch of neat new features and the promised Sanrio collaboration.

The update will be available on March 18th. Hey, that’s this week!

Sanrio-themed residents and items

I hope you managed to snag some of the Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration amiibo cards because you’ll need them to invite special Sanrio residents to your village. You’ll also be able to get special themed furniture based on Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll and Pompompurin.

Custom Design app gets an update

For the creative types, you’ve probably been stifled by the custom style limit for too long. If you purchase (using Nook Miles, don’t worry) the Custom Design Pro Editor+, you can now have 50 extra custom design slots and 50 pro design slots.

You can also add the Custom Designs Portal portal to your phone so that you can get custom designs anywhere on your island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Tour Creator

This new feature will create a “tour” of your island that lets you show off what your island does best in videos and photos. You can then share these “posters” on social media so everyone can check out your place. Nintendo says this feature will only be available for a limited time.

The Nook Link within the Nintendo Switch Online app is getting a new feature in late March; you’ll be able to save up “Nook Points” and trade them for items in the game. You’ll be able to use it once per day.





Other small items include a birthday cake (for the game, no cake for you), unique seasonal items including a whoopie cushion and a new silk rug for Nintendo Switch Online members. The Nintendo Switch Lite has also been added to the game as an item.

Oh and Bunny Day is back. Run.

The update arrives on March 18th, just a couple of days before New Horizons’ first anniversary.