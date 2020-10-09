Animal Crossing New Horizons receives minor pumpkin patch (v1.5.1)
The big 1.5.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons was only just released, but players found a few bugs in it and the patch for them is already here.
This update fixes some smaller issues which were introduced in the last version
- Fixed a bag where titles earned with Nook Miles were not shown on the passport correctly.
- Fixed a bug where English was displayed for some messages despite the language being set to another.
- Fixed a bug when villagers gave you bamboo shoots it would mention pumpkins instead.
- Fixed a bug prevented you from jumping over the river when furniture was placed in specific spots
The update is out now, you’ll need to update to play together as well.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response