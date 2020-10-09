0

Animal Crossing New Horizons receives minor pumpkin patch (v1.5.1)

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 9, 2020

The big 1.5.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons was only just released, but players found a few bugs in it and the patch for them is already here.

This update fixes some smaller issues which were introduced in the last version

  • Fixed a bag where titles earned with Nook Miles were not shown on the passport correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where English was displayed for some messages despite the language being set to another.
  • Fixed a bug when villagers gave you bamboo shoots it would mention pumpkins instead.
  • Fixed a bug prevented you from jumping over the river when furniture was placed in specific spots

The update is out now, you’ll need to update to play together as well.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response