Animal Crossing: New Horizons next update adds Festivale later this week
Nintendo has revealed what’s coming in Animal Crossing New Horizon’s next update due later this week. This update will feature Festivale, with Pavé a dancing peacock hosting the event. Brazil’s Carnival is usually held the same time and Festivale is very similar.
The update video also teased another update for March, with a Super Mushroom and Power Star on the card. A Super Mario x Animal Crossing crossover appears to be happening!
The update will arrive this Thursday at noon AEDT.
The original story said this update was out Friday, the correct date and time is Thursday at Noon AEDT.
The Sanrio amino cards will also be getting a reprint. They will be released on March 26th although Nintendo hasn’t said where they will be sold yet. The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack has all six cards in the series so you only have to buy it once.
