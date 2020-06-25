Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ huge Summer updates start next week
June was a bit of a quiet month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with only really the Wedding Season to keep players content. That’s all about to change.
Nintendo has announced not one, but two new updates coming to New Horizons, with the first one coming next week. On July 3rd (that’s next Friday), Wave 1 of the Summer Update will hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons, bringing with it the wet suit, which allows you to swim and dive around to discover new creatures, items, and even NPCs — like the returning fan favourite Pascal. Pascal will trade the player for scallops, an otter’s favourite food, and offer new nautical-themed recipes in kind. You may also come across a mysterious “new” NPC called… Gulliver. Okay, but this time he’s in a pirate outfit, so that should be interesting.
Wave 2 of the update is due for early August, but has yet to be detailed in any way beyond its existence. It remains to be seen how — or if — this Summery content will be adapted for Australia, where it is currently so chilly that a dip in the ocean could cause serious hypothermia.
You can watch the full trailer for Wave 1 below.
