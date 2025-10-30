Animal Crossing: New Horizons getting Switch 2 Edition on January 15th

Nintendo has announced another Nintendo Switch 2 Edition title, and it’s a big one – Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Switch 2 Edition will add a bunch of new features and collaborations, but if you don’t have a Switch 2 yet, some of the features will be coming to the game anyway in Version 3.0.0. Lucky!

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be sold both as a physical copy for those who haven’t yet played the game (who are you?), there’s also an upgrade as well. The upgrade is only $8.00AUD.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition additions include:

Game now runs at a higher resolution, although remains at 30fps.

Decorate your house, draw custom designs and post on the bulletin board with mouse controls

12 players online, up from 8 previously, now with GameChat and CameraPlay

In-game Megaphone to find residents – Uses the inbuilt mic to call them

Animal Crossing New Horizons update version 3.0.0 additions include, and are available for the Nintendo Switch version of the game as well:

Kapp’n’s family now has a new Resort Hotel on your pier that brings in guests from off the island. You can also open a shop to sell outfits with your own designs for guests to wear.

Resetti can reset your entire island for a clean start.

Up to 9,000 items can be stored in your home storage

Craft multiple items at once

Side step when placing tiles or terraforming

Slumber Island: a new online feature where you can make three custom islands for your friends to hang out on.

New The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, and LEGO collaboration items, as well as visits from characters from those game series.

Nintendo-themed items like Ultra Hand and Nintendo consoles now in the game.

If you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription the Nintendo consoles have a playable game within the game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, the Upgrade Pack and Version 3.0.0 are all out January 15th, 2026.