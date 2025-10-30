Animal Crossing: New Horizons getting Switch 2 Edition on January 15th
A game update also adds features to the game for Switch owners as well.
Nintendo has announced another Nintendo Switch 2 Edition title, and it’s a big one – Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Switch 2 Edition will add a bunch of new features and collaborations, but if you don’t have a Switch 2 yet, some of the features will be coming to the game anyway in Version 3.0.0. Lucky!
The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be sold both as a physical copy for those who haven’t yet played the game (who are you?), there’s also an upgrade as well. The upgrade is only $8.00AUD.
Nintendo Switch 2 Edition additions include:
- Game now runs at a higher resolution, although remains at 30fps.
- Decorate your house, draw custom designs and post on the bulletin board with mouse controls
- 12 players online, up from 8 previously, now with GameChat and CameraPlay
- In-game Megaphone to find residents – Uses the inbuilt mic to call them
Animal Crossing New Horizons update version 3.0.0 additions include, and are available for the Nintendo Switch version of the game as well:
- Kapp’n’s family now has a new Resort Hotel on your pier that brings in guests from off the island. You can also open a shop to sell outfits with your own designs for guests to wear.
- Resetti can reset your entire island for a clean start.
- Up to 9,000 items can be stored in your home storage
- Craft multiple items at once
- Side step when placing tiles or terraforming
- Slumber Island: a new online feature where you can make three custom islands for your friends to hang out on.
- New The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, and LEGO collaboration items, as well as visits from characters from those game series.
- Nintendo-themed items like Ultra Hand and Nintendo consoles now in the game.
- If you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription the Nintendo consoles have a playable game within the game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, the Upgrade Pack and Version 3.0.0 are all out January 15th, 2026.
