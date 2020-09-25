Animal Crossing: New Horizons getting a spooky update on September 30th

There’s a spooky halloween themed update on the way for Animal Crossing, and it’ll fill out things to do for the entire month of October ending with Halloween.

You’ll have to be prepared for the big day, and now you’ll be able to grow Pumpkins for DIY Recipes like Jack-o-lanterns and other decorations. There are also spooky outfits, and even change your look to complete your costume. Oh and of course there is candy!

Also revealed in the new trailer is an update for Nook Link so you can do reactions from the phone app. The trailer also teases an update for November which will add holiday events including appearances from Franklin for Turkey Day and Jingle for Present Day.

Oh and the Ring Fit Adventure ring is being added to the game as well! All of these updates will be added to version 1.5.0 game out on September 30th!