Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets second patch in as many days (ver. 1.1.3)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been updated again, just a day after it got its last patch.

You’ll need to update the game to play online and it’ll take the game to version 1.1.3. This new update patches the “300 balloons” bug. If you had collected 300 floating balloons, no more would spawn. Great if you don’t want any more eggs, not so great otherwise.

Yesterday the game was updated to ver 1.1.2 and here’s what was in that patch.