Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets second patch in as many days (ver. 1.1.3)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been updated again, just a day after it got its last patch.
You’ll need to update the game to play online and it’ll take the game to version 1.1.3. This new update patches the “300 balloons” bug. If you had collected 300 floating balloons, no more would spawn. Great if you don’t want any more eggs, not so great otherwise.
Yesterday the game was updated to ver 1.1.2 and here’s what was in that patch.
– Fixed an issue where an animal you’ve invited to move from another island doesn’t actually move, leaving the plot of land allocated for them to move to sold and unoccupied.
– Fixed an issue where a request from Tom Nook for the Resident Representative to find a plot of land for new residents disappears.
– Fixed an issue where, after deleting a resident, it becomes impossible to move their house and/or other structures.
– Fixed an issue where both Nook Miles and Bells are subtracted when you use Nook Miles Tickets to go on a Mystery Tour and purchase an item from Wilbur.
Other adjustments were made to improve the game play experience.
