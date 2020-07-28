Animal Crossing New Horizons gets Island Backup, Dreaming, and fireworks later this week

Nintendo has announced the next update for Animal Crossing New Horizons will drop later this week on July 30th.

It’ll add a new fireworks event, a Dream mode (like Dream Suite in New Leaf) where you can visit other islands and the big one – Island Backups. You’ll need the Nintendo Switch Online service to use it. The website where Nintendo says to look for more information isn’t live just yet but it’ll be here.

Nintendo says this is “a service to back-up Animal Crossing: New Horizons save data and recover it from the server in the event of console failure, loss or theft will be available to Nintendo Switch Online members from July 30th 2020”.

However, this comes with some heavy caveats. For one, you won’t be able to initiate the restoration of your island by yourself. It can only be done by contacting Nintendo support (details yet to be released). If you bought a new Nintendo Switch lately and want to transfer your save, well this isn’t for you. Nintendo says they’re still planning on releasing that functionality this year but for now your island is landlocked to the console you started it on.

One step forward, two steps to the side and a twirl.