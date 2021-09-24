121
Animal Crossing New Horizons gets is own Direct in October, Brewster’s coming

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 24, 2021

During the Nintendo Direct this morning, Nintendo announced another Nintendo Direct – this one for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Set for October, the new Direct will cover content due out in November which is set to feature the return of Brewster.

We’ll keep you updated on when that’ll drop of course, but it’s good to see Animal Crossing getting some love – finally.

Oh and Series 5 of Animal Crossing amiibo cards are coming – Prepare the wallet.

