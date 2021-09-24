Animal Crossing New Horizons gets is own Direct in October, Brewster’s coming

During the Nintendo Direct this morning, Nintendo announced another Nintendo Direct – this one for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Set for October, the new Direct will cover content due out in November which is set to feature the return of Brewster.

We’ll keep you updated on when that’ll drop of course, but it’s good to see Animal Crossing getting some love – finally.

A free update is heading to your #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons island this November! ☕



More details will be revealed in an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, airing next month. Keep your eyes peeled on @AC_Isabelle for news on the air date. pic.twitter.com/ZU5UHvFNPt — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 23, 2021

Oh and Series 5 of Animal Crossing amiibo cards are coming – Prepare the wallet.