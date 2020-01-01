Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets a new trailer and artwork

The countdown for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on and Nintendo’s wasted no time in 2020 getting the hype train started. Today they released a new commercial for the game in Japanese, it’s a half minute but since we haven’t got any updates for a while – we’ll take anything. The trailer shows Tom Nook, along with Timmy and Tommy selling an island emigration package to villagers.

There’s also a new artwork out. It’s the first time Isabelle has been shown in-game as well, surviving her appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Harvey from the campground appears in it as well, there’s also a bunch of new faces we don’t yet have names for. This artwork forms the basis for the game’s box art.

The countdown is on Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out March 2020.