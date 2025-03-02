Animal Crossing: New Horizons at SEA LIFE experiences coming to Australia and New Zealand

Advertisement

We’ve seen these collaborations happen all around the world, and now it’s our turn! Nintendo and Sea Life aquariums across Australia and New Zealand will be hosting Animal Crossing: New Horizons events, starting next month in Sydney. But don’t worry—folks in Melbourne, the Sunshine Coast, and even New Zealand will get to experience it too.

As you explore the aquarium, you’ll meet Isabelle and other beloved characters from Animal Crossing, collect stamps from them, and search for Gulliver, who has washed up on the beaches. There will even be Animal Crossing: New Horizons merchandise available for purchase. In other parts of the world, some of this has been exclusive Animal Crossing: New Horizons x Sea Life collaboration merch.

The first experiences kick off next month and run from April 1 – May 18, 2025, at Sea Life Sydney, Melbourne, the Sunshine Coast, and New Zealand. Sydney tickets are on sale now.