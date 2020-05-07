Animal Crossing moves 11.77m copies in first 11 days on sale, 13.41m in first 6 weeks

With the real world out of the question for most countries, people have flocked to the wonderful world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in massive numbers.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 11.77m copies in the first 11 days on sale. Nintendo also revealed that the game is now at 13.41m in the first 6 weeks in their report as well.

New Horizons is now the 6th best selling game overall on the Switch and the fastest selling Animal Crossing game ever as well.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now surpassed every other game in the series, including Animal Crossing: New Leaf (3DS) which was sold through 12.55m as of March 31st 2020.

Amazing numbers.

Source: Nintendo IR