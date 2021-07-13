Animal Crossing Monopoly coming to Australia in September
Although it leaked out into stores last week in the US, we weren’t sure when Animal Crossing Monopoly would be showing up in Australia. But now we know!
EB Games has confirmed it’ll be out in September and is available to preorder now. It’ll set your back around $58.00 should you wish to take a trip.
While EB Games were first to post about it, Gamesmen now have it up for preorder as well. So it’s not an exclusive.
