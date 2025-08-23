General
Animal Crossing Crocs got on sale in Australia this week
One design in both adults and kids sizing.
Revealed just last month, the Animal Crossing Crocs collaboration was originally announced only for the US, but now we know when we can get our hands on them here in Australia.
The range, which includes both adult and kids’ footwear along with a set of accessories, will go on sale this week on August 27, 2025. Just one day after the US.
Here’s what’s available – though they’re not exactly cheap.
