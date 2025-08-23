General

Animal Crossing Crocs got on sale in Australia this week

One design in both adults and kids sizing.

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 23, 2025

Revealed just last month, the Animal Crossing Crocs collaboration was originally announced only for the US, but now we know when we can get our hands on them here in Australia.

The range, which includes both adult and kids’ footwear along with a set of accessories, will go on sale this week on August 27, 2025. Just one day after the US.

Here’s what’s available – though they’re not exactly cheap.

Animal Crossing Platform Clog – Adult$134.99
Kids’ Animal Crossing Classic Clog$89.99
Animal Crossing Creator 5 Pack$29.99
Animal Crossing Collector 5 Pack$29.99
Animal Crossing Bunnie Jibbitz$7.99
Animal Crossing Marshall Jibbitz$7.99
Animal Crossing Rosie Jibbitz$7.99

