Animal Crossing Crocs are on the way

Crocs are in, and soon joining the Pokémon, Disney and other big franchises to appear on the famous or infamous footwear is Animal Crossing.

Launching in the US only at this stage, the two new clogs will be coming to stores in on Tuesday, August 26th, 2025 – we’ll let you know if they’re headed our way as well.

Available in both an adult and kids size, there’s also a range of Jibbitz (the little things that stick in the holes) as well featuring the Able Sisters, Rosie, Marshal, Bunnie and more.